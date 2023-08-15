Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $10.38 on Tuesday, hitting $843.72. 282,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $868.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $718.38. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18. The firm has a market cap of $348.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

