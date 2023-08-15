Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $80.99. 1,687,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,109. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

