Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 3.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $284.87. 67,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.70 and a 200-day moving average of $282.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

