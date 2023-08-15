Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,271,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.81 and a 200 day moving average of $239.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,838 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

