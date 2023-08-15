Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Daniel Shribman Acquires 7,000 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Shribman acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,840,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 254,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,350. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of 96.27 and a beta of 1.56. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

About Alta Equipment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $77,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

