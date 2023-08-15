Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Down 16.6% in July

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 943,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,327. The firm has a market cap of $467.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.33%.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 330,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $5,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,449,629 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 60,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

