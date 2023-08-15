Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 37,525 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.53. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

