Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.80.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altus Group

Altus Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$49.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 261.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$40.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 315.79%.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.