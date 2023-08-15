American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 153,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 47,082 shares.The stock last traded at $69.23 and had previously closed at $69.58.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $631.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGRO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 265.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

