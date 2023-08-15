American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AEPPZ stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $57.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.7656 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.
Separately, TheStreet lowered American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
