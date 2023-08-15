American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AEPPZ stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.7656 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,773,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 111,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 99,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 33,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 304,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

