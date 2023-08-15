American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Sells 100,000 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.6% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $78,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,374 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,698 shares during the period. Finally, One William Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% during the 1st quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,506 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.46. 1,984,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,637. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

