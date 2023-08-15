American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AHOTF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.
