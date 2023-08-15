American Money Management LLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,478 shares of company stock worth $5,301,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $385.98. 103,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,654. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.37. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

