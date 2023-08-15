American Money Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

American Money Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $123.23. The stock had a trading volume of 718,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,099. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

