American Money Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

American Money Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,994 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,531. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

