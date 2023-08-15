American Money Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

American Money Management LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.5% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,625,000 after buying an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NOC traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.45. 109,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.85 and a 200 day moving average of $453.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $425.19 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

