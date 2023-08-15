American Money Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American Money Management LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.1 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,795,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

