American Money Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

American Money Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $162.33. 253,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

