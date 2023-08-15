American Money Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American Money Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.9% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,269,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 979,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $355,931,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 72,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,280,703,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,143,382 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,934. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.96. The company has a market capitalization of $371.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

