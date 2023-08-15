American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

American Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. American Software has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 million, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.76.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, analysts expect that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSWA. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Software by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 190.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

