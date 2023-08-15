Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.76 and last traded at $56.63. Approximately 125,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 370,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,829.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,047 shares of company stock worth $4,758,951 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.