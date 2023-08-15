Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stelco (STZHF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS: STZHF) recently:

8/14/2023 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$42.50.

8/11/2023 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$37.00.

8/11/2023 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00.

8/11/2023 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. Stelco Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

