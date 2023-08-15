Analysts Set ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Target Price at $76.43

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESAB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

ESAB opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.38. ESAB has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

