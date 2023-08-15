Analysts Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) PT at $82.00

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $90,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,184.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $90,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,184.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $1,041,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,115,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,149,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,838. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 29.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

