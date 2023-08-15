Analysts Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Price Target at $68.75

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of SR opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. Spire has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1,419.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

