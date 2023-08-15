Analysts Set Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) PT at $10.85

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

(Get Free Report

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.