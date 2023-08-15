Analyzing Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) and Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Summit Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $62.15 million 1.58 $13.48 million $0.45 6.62 Alpine Summit Energy Partners $190.74 million 0.03 $7.43 million N/A N/A

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpine Summit Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Alpine Summit Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Alpine Summit Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Alpine Summit Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 23.62% 24.45% 24.45% Alpine Summit Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.5%. Alpine Summit Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 259.6%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays out 142.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders. The company was founded in May 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field and the Hawkville Field, Austin. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. On July 5, 2023, Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

