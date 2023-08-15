Analyzing Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) & Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 3 1 0 2.25 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sana Biotechnology and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -73.07% -42.55% Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A 23.34% 1.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$269.48 million ($1.89) -2.75 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $30,000.00 N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology.

Summary

Sana Biotechnology beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG299 and SG242 that targets CD19+ cancer cells in patients with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG233, a CD22 CAR for the treatment of NHL, CLL, and ALL. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255, a B cell maturation antigen directed allogeneic CAR T for multiple myeloma; SC45, the PSC-derived pancreatic islet cells for type I diabetes mellitus; and SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, Huntington's disease, and other astrocytic diseases. The company was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.