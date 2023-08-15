Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,724 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $34,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.61. 884,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,832. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

