Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.36. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

