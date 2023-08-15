Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $721,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.40. 152,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.45. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Citigroup raised their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

