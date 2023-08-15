Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,419,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals
In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,818 shares of company stock worth $10,699,057 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).
