Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Down 5.8%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 2,387,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,746,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,818 shares of company stock worth $10,699,057 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $54,164,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,194,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

