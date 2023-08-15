Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 391,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

AIT traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.48. 243,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.22. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $156.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

