Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,310. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average is $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

