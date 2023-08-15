Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $4.21 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (ANT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Aragon token can now be bought for $4.21 or 0.00014362 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $181.57 million and $10.53 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

