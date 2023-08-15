Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 149.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment accounts for 2.1% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 504,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.