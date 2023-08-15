Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.68, but opened at $37.63. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arcellx shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 295,595 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACLX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $369,571.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $369,571.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $13,079,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,513,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,299,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 332,468 shares of company stock worth $13,765,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arcellx by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arcellx by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcellx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 8.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

