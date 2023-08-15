Archer Investment Corp Buys 1,395 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.