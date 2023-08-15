Archer Investment Corp Buys New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.