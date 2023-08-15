Archer Investment Corp Has $168,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 185.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $112.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $278.75.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

