Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

