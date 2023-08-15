Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.