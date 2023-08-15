Archer Investment Corp Purchases 6,000 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,434,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000,000 after buying an additional 193,952 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 177,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 77,202 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 82,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 17.6 %

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $212.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

