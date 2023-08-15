Archer Investment Corp Raises Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 240.7% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 45,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.75. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $104.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,559,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,559,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.