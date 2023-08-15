Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

ARCT traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 149,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,344. The firm has a market cap of $798.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $875,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares in the company, valued at $18,185,874.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,185,874.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,880. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

