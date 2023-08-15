Argent Capital Management LLC Has $36.99 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $36,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.57. 394,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.86. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

