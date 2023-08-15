Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.55. 246,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.71 and its 200-day moving average is $290.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson purchased 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

