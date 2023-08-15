Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.