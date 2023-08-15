Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TXN traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,690. The firm has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.66.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

